Watch: Sheikh Hamdan wishes Dubai Ruler on birthday, celebrates his vision

Sheikh Mohammed once said, "They say the sky is the limit for ambition. We say: The sky is only the beginning."

This admirable quote is one that he has lived by — with the rapid growth of Dubai being a testament to this philosophy of his.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE, and the Ruler of Dubai, turns 77 today, July 15. While wishes from residents and royals pour in, some choose to celebrate him through his achievements.

Sheikh Hamdan, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, took to Instagram to share a heartwarming video of a young Sheikh Mohammed building a sandcastle, showing the city's earlier days. A glimmering Burj Khalifa then rose through the sandcastle, symbolising Dubai's towering success, built by its Ruler.

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The image of the young Sheikh Mohammed can then be seen running on the beach, holding a paper plane in his hand. He mightily swings his hand, releasing it into the air, only for it to turn into Emirates, the leading international airline highlighting how he was the wind beneath its wings. Sheikh Hamdan said in the video: "With your vision, achievements were realised".

Watch the video below:

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, took a similar approach to wish his father, the Ruler of Dubai.

He said in a post on X, "We celebrate the journey of a leader who forged inspiration, vanquished the impossible, and transformed our land into an icon of the future and beauty, and we celebrate a journey of pride, an enduring legacy, and an impact that stretches across humanity and the homeland."

He even shared a video of Sheikh Mohammed through the years, with the Ruler's voice echoing in the background. Watch the montage below:

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"Every year, your legacy pulses in our hearts, and every year, your words stir within us the sails of ambition," Sheikh Maktoum concluded, underscoring how the city's rapid growth has come thanks to its leader's efforts.