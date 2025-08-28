Watch: Sheikh Mohammed celebrates 50 years of empowering women in UAE

UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum celebrated 50 years of empowering women in UAE with a special video message on the occasion of Emirati Women's Day.

The Dubai Ruler also celebrated the launch of the 'Mother of the Nation 50:50 Vision', which is set to be overseen by the General Women's Union, and will continue until 2075.

"We celebrate women as mothers, sisters, daughters, and wives. We celebrate them as caretakers of generations, instillers of values, and partners in the development process. We celebrate them as the soul of the nation, a homeland for the soul, a companion on the path, and an agent of change," Sheikh Mohammed wrote in his post on X.

The accompanying video celebrated women achievers in the UAE across various fields. Take a look:

ØªØ­ØªÙÙ Ø¯ÙÙØ© Ø§ÙØ¥Ù Ø§Ø±Ø§Øª ÙØ´Ø¹Ø¨ Ø§ÙØ¥Ù Ø§Ø±Ø§Øª ÙÙ ÙØ°Ø§ Ø§ÙÙÙÙ Ø¨ÙÙÙ Ø§ÙÙ Ø±Ø£Ø© Ø§ÙØ¥Ù Ø§Ø±Ø§ØªÙØ© . .



ÙÙØ­ØªÙÙ Ø£ÙØ¶Ø§Ù Ø¨Ù Ø±ÙØ± Ø®Ù Ø³ÙÙ Ø¹Ø§Ù Ø§Ù Ø¹ÙÙ Ù Ø³ÙØ±Ø© ØªÙ ÙÙÙ Ø§ÙÙ Ø±Ø£Ø© ÙÙ Ø¯ÙÙØ© Ø§ÙØ¥Ù Ø§Ø±Ø§Øª . .



ÙÙØ­ØªÙÙ Ø¨Ø±Ø¤ÙØ© Ø¬Ø¯ÙØ¯Ø© ØªØ·ÙÙÙØ§ Ø£Ù Ø§ÙØ¥Ù Ø§Ø±Ø§Øª Ø­ÙØ¸ÙØ§ Ø§ÙÙÙ ÙÙ Ø³ÙØ±Ø© Ø§ÙÙ Ø±Ø£Ø© ÙÙØ®Ù Ø³ÙÙ Ø¹Ø§Ù Ø§Ù Ø§ÙÙØ§Ø¯Ù Ø© . .



ÙØ­ØªÙÙ Ø¨Ø§ÙÙ Ø±Ø£Ø© Ø£Ù Ø§Ù ÙØ£Ø®ØªØ§Ù ÙØ¨ÙØªØ§Ùâ¦ pic.twitter.com/B81WEGR6Gq — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) August 28, 2025

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed also shared a special message hailing the 'remarkable achievements' of the women of the nation on the occasion of Emirati Women's Day.

The Abu Dhabi Ruler said the country joins its exemplary women in celebrating "the achievements of women in the Emirates and the remarkable contributions they have made and continue to make in the nation's journey".

Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi, the Ruler of Sharjah, said in his message, "On Emirati Women's Day, we celebrate her pioneering role as a fundamental partner in the journey of development, and a supporter of the path to excellence in all fields."

This year's Emirati Women's Day is being celebrated under the theme 'Hand in Hand, Celebrating the 50th', marking five decades since the establishment of the General Women’s Union in 1975.