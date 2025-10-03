  • search in Khaleej Times
Fri, Oct 03, 2025

Watch: Sheikh Mohamed meets Yemeni PM in Abu Dhabi, discusses bilateral ties

During the meeting, the Yemeni leader thanked the UAE President for the country's continued support for Yemen and its people

Published: Fri 3 Oct 2025, 6:17 PM

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held talks with Yemeni Prime Minister Salem Saleh bin Braik in Abu Dhabi on Friday, in a meeting that also included discussing bilateral ties.

Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the UAE’s steadfast commitment to supporting all efforts that meet the aspirations of the Yemeni people for development, security and stability.

The two leaders' discussions also covered a number of issues of mutual concern and ways to strengthen cooperation in support of their shared interests.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Sheikh Mohamed has also wished Braik success in fulfilling his national duties to Yemen and its people.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, Braik conveyed the greetings of Dr Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi, Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council of Yemen, along with his best wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the UAE.

In turn, Sheikh Mohamed conveyed his greetings to the Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council and expressed his sincere wishes for Yemen’s stability and prosperity.

Braik thanked the UAE President for the country's continued support for Yemen and its people and wished the UAE and its people ongoing progress and prosperity.