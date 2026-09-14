Albanian President Bajram awards Sheikh Mohamed Albania’s highest state decoration

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Bajram Begaj, the President of the Republic of Albania, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the Albanian President and expressed his hope that the visit would contribute to strengthening UAE-Albania relations and expanding constructive cooperation between the two countries.

The UAE and Albanian Presidents discussed bilateral relations, particularly cooperation in the economy, trade, renewable energy, technology, and infrastructure. The discussions focused on advancing shared interests and supporting the prosperity and wellbeing of their peoples. The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening UAE-Albania relations and expanding their development partnerships to support sustainable economic growth. The meeting also addressed the 2026 UN Water Conference, to be hosted in the UAE in December, as well as both countries' commitment to sustainability, particularly in addressing water-related challenges. The two sides highlighted the importance of continued cooperation in international forums.

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Sheikh Mohamed and Begaj also discussed a number of regional and international issues, underscoring the importance of efforts to strengthen security, stability and peace at the regional and international levels and contribute to building a more prosperous future for all. During their meeting, Begaj awarded Sheikh Mohamed the Grand Star of the Supreme Order of the Eagle, Albania’s highest state decoration conferred by the Albanian President. The award is in recognition of Sheikh Mohamed's role in strengthening UAE-Albania relations and advancing their development across various fields, and as an expression of the importance Albania places on these ties.

The UAE President thanked the Albanian President and reaffirmed his commitment to building on the progress achieved in bilateral relations for the benefit of both peoples.