The man was unable to bring his wife to the country due to Covid-19.
UAE8 hours ago
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received Muhammad Al-Halbousi, Speaker of Iraq's House of Representatives, at Al Shati' Palace in Abu Dhabi.
Sheikh Mohamed and Al Halbousi discussed the relations between their countries and prospects of enhancing their cooperation and coordination, especially in parliamentary fields.
The meeting explored the importance of promoting the role of Arab parliaments in dealing with the issues of their peoples and serving their interests and in strengthening solidarity between Arab countries to tackle common challenges in the region.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports Company; Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; and the accompanying delegation of Speaker of Iraq's House of Representative.
The man was unable to bring his wife to the country due to Covid-19.
UAE8 hours ago
New enhancements include a coffee shop overlooking the lake, an iconic structure and modified walkways.
UAE8 hours ago
Judges grant her custody of the children
UAE9 hours ago
Dubai Collection's first physical exhibition to present a selection of modern and contemporary art from across the region.
UAE16 hours ago
Three flights will transport 283,805 kilograms of medicine, medical supplies, and health kits to Sudan
UAE16 hours ago
Looking at the incredible journey of the airline from a modest beginning to becoming the world’s largest international passenger carrier.
UAE17 hours ago
Local talent will be seen in action in the $3 million MBZIRC Maritime Grand Challenge.
UAE20 hours ago
Initiative was designed to integrate work of key government and private sector entities to prepare and implement sustainability plan.
UAE20 hours ago