Sheikh Mohamed receives Nazarbayev prize for a nuclear-weapon-free world

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince welcomes Kazakhstan's first president

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. — File photo

By Wam Published: Thu 28 Oct 2021, 11:12 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, met Nursultan Nazarbayev, the first president of Kazakhstan.

Nazarbayev, who is also the Head of the government's Security Council, presented to Sheikh Mohamed the 'Nazarbayev Prize for a Nuclear-Weapon-Free World and Global Security' — a prestigious award given in appreciation of the efforts made by global leaders who contribute to strengthening regional and international peace, settling conflicts, limiting the spread of nuclear weapons, consolidating mutual trust between peoples and states and counterextremism.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his thanks and appreciation to Nazarbayev and the friendly government of Kazakhstan for granting him the award, pointing to the distinguished relations between the UAE and Kazakhstan, which, he said, are based on strong foundations of cooperation, mutual interests, common will and keenness of their leaderships to advance bilateral relations. He emphasised on the common values the two countries share while calling for the promotion of tolerance, coexistence and peace in the world.

Sheikh Mohamed conveyed to him the greetings of the President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his wishes of further progress and prosperity to his country.

During the meeting, which took place at Al Shati' Palace, the two leaders discussed promoting the friendship relations and aspects of cooperation between the UAE and Kazakhstan across all fields, with a special emphasis on the fields of investment, economic and sustainable development and culture.

They exchanged views on a number of regional developments and issues of common interest.

The meeting touched on Expo 2020 Dubai, a global event that embraces the various cultures of the world, the history of its peoples and their civilizations, global developmental projects, and initiatives and sustainable solutions to ensure a better future for generations to come.

For his part, Nazarbayev expressed his pride of the distinguished friendship relations uniting the two countries at various levels. He congratulated the UAE leadership and people on the 50th anniversary of the founding of the state, hailing the monumental achievements made by the UAE in various fields during a short span of time.