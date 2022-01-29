Sheikh Mohamed receives message of solidarity from King Abdullah of Jordan

Prime Minister of Jordan Dr Bisher Al Khasawneh, delivers message during meeting with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince.

By Wam Published: Sat 29 Jan 2022, 11:12 PM Last updated: Sat 29 Jan 2022, 11:21 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received a verbal message from King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of Jordan, on the prospects of further consolidating the fraternal relations between the two countries.

The Jordanian King reaffirmed in the message the Kingdom's solidarity and standing with the UAE and its support for all that it takes to preserves its national security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Sheikh Mohamed received the message as he welcomed Dr Bisher Al Khasawneh, Prime Minister of Jordan, at the Qasr Al Shati Palace, where the latter conveyed the greetings of King Abdullah II to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his best wishes for continued progress and prosperity to the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed conveyed his best wishes of wellbeing to King Abdullah II and continued progress and prosperity to Jordan and its people.

Sheikh Mohamed and the Jordanian premier discussed the ways of developing joint work at the economic, developmental and political levels for the common good of both nations and their peoples.

The two sides also discussed regional and international developments and exchanged views over a number of issues of interest to the two countries.

Al Khasawneh reiterated Jordan's condemnation of the terrorist attack by the Houthi militia on civil sites and facilities in the UAE, stressing that the attack represented a violation of all international norms and laws and a serious threat to regional peace and security. He called for a unified and firm international stance to deter this militia and confront its terrorist attacks. .

He expressed Jordan's solidarity and standing with the UAE in the face of all threats to its security and safety and in its efforts to counter terrorism in its various forms, stressing that the security of the UAE and Jordan is indivisible.

For his part, Sheikh Mohammed valued Jordan's supportive position.