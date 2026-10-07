Sheikh Mohamed calls for rain prayer across UAE mosques on October 9

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has called for a prayer for rain, known in Arabic as Salaat Al Istisqaa, to be performed at all mosques across the UAE on Friday, October 9, half an hour before the Friday prayer.

Sheikh Mohamed called upon everyone to pray to God for rain and mercy, in line with the Sunnah (traditions) of Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him.

UAE changed Friday prayer timings across all mosques to 12.45pm from January 2, 2026, replacing the 1.15pm timing that was being used across all the emirates since 2022, except Sharjah.

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The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has predicted above-average rainfall in the UAE from October through January, as the country moves into its cooler and wetter season.

The met department described this year’s El Niño — a climate pattern involving unusually warm surface waters in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean — as "very strong" and said it is considered an indicator of beneficial rainfall. However, UAE could experience heavy rain at time if suitable weather conditions develop.

[With inputs from WAM]