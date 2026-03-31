UAE President welcomes Qatar Emir for talks on Iran attacks, impact of war in economy

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UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Tuesday (March 31) to discuss regional developments amid ongoing military escalation, and their wider implications for regional and global security and stability — including concerns around maritime safety and the global economy.

The Emir of Qatar is currently on a fraternal visit to the UAE.

During the meeting, the leaders also addressed continued Iranian terrorist attacks targeting the UAE, Qatar, and other countries in the region, including strikes on civilians and civilian infrastructure. They reviewed efforts to safeguard national security, sovereignty, and the safety of their people.

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The leaders also discussed the fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to further strengthen cooperation across various sectors in a manner that supports their development priorities and mutual interests and benefits their peoples.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of officials.

It was also attended by the delegation accompanying the Emir of Qatar, including Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, Personal Representative of the Emir; Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, Chief of the Amiri Diwan; and a number of officials.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived in the UAE earlier on Tuesday and was received at the airport by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with a number of Sheikhs and officials.