Sheikh Mohamed and President of Seychelles discuss enhancing bilateral relations

His honesty and keenness to hand over the precious items were appreciated
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed with Wavel Ramkalawan, President of the Republic of Seychelles, the various aspects of bilateral relations and the means to strengthen and develop them in light of the development priorities of the two friendly countries, especially in trade, investment, tourism, and other sectors.
This was stated during a reception by President Ramkalawan to Sheikh Mohamed at the State House in Victoria, on Friday.
At the beginning of the meeting, Wavel Ramkalawan welcomed Sheikh Mohamed and the accompanying delegation. He praised the UAE's strong support to his country in many developmental areas and the assistance provided to Seychelles during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Sheikh Mohamed expressed his appreciation for the warm welcome and hospitality, highlighting the friendly relations between the UAE and Seychelles and the progress it is making in various vital fields for the benefit of the two countries and their people.
His honesty and keenness to hand over the precious items were appreciated
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum hails Emirati youth as country's protectors to mark occasion
Hani Asfour, dean of Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation, explains how the institute nurtures young talent
They also helped them clean their flooded houses
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expresses condolences to the government and people of Burkina Faso
Food and shelter provided to thousands of families in first phase
On International Youth Day, Dubai Ruler shares video celebrating achievements of Emirati youth
This year's lunar show clashes with the Perseid meteor shower