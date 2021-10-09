Sheikh Mohamed, President of Angola discuss strengthening ties

UN deputy secretary-general lauds UAE’s role in supporting international efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goals.
UAE10 hours ago
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Saturday discussed ways of fostering the friendship and cooperation ties between the UAE and Angola in a phone call with President Joao Lourenco.
The two leaders also addressed the prospects of accelerating trade and investment partnerships between the two nations and exchanged views on a number of issues of interest.
UN deputy secretary-general lauds UAE’s role in supporting international efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goals.
UAE10 hours ago
The author line-up for the coming Festival will be revealed November 17
UAE12 hours ago
The men had found the lost property at the Abu Dhabi main bus terminal
UAE12 hours ago
The Italian health minister paid a special visit on the occasion, opening doors for new strategic ties and cooperation
UAE14 hours ago
'Pakistan has been awarded the chairmanship of Abu Dhabi Dialogue for the next two years'
UAE15 hours ago
The court also asked the Arab woman to pay for the man’s legal expenses
UAE15 hours ago
Carrefour and Adidas top YouGov’s retail rankings 2021 in UAE.
UAE16 hours ago
The man was unable to bring his wife to the country due to Covid-19.
UAE16 hours ago