Sheikh Mohamed discusses UAE-Iran relations, regional issues in phone call with Pezeshkian

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today held a phone call with Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the call, the two leaders discussed relations between the UAE and Iran and ways to strengthen ties in a manner that serves their mutual interests and benefits both nations and their peoples.

They also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern, including the latest developments in the region and ongoing efforts to address them.

Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the UAE's commitment to supporting all efforts and initiatives aimed at promoting regional security and stability for the benefit of the region’s countries and peoples.

Both sides underlined the importance of advancing dialogue and diplomatic solutions in addressing various challenges as a means of safeguarding the region's security and stability.