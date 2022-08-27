Sheikh Mohamed, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif discuss flood situation over phone

Sharif thanks UAE President for the urgent relief and humanitarian assistance

Wam

By WAM Published: Sat 27 Aug 2022, 10:13 PM Last updated: Sat 27 Aug 2022, 10:16 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has made a phone call to Pakistani Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, during which he offered condolences to the victims of floods and torrential rains witnessed in several provinces of Pakistan.

Sheikh Mohamed wished a speedy recovery for the injured and quick return of the displaced to their areas, praying to Allah Almighty to protect Pakistan.

During the conversation, Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the UAE's solidarity with the government and people of Pakistan in facing the repercussions of these difficult climatic conditions and the keenness to provide full support.

In turn, Sharif thanked the UAE President for the urgent relief and humanitarian assistance that was arranged for victims in flood-hit areas.

