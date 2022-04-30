Sheikh Mohamed orders disbursement of housing loans worth Dh2.3 billion

Housing package to ensure social stability, and help citizens to raise strong, stable families

Published: Sat 30 Apr 2022, 12:13 AM

Housing loans worth Dh2.36 billion will be disbursed to to 1,347 citizens in Abu Dhabi to coincide with Eid celebrations.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council announced the first housing package in 2022 to ensure social stability, and help citizens to raise strong, stable families that will benefit the future of the UAE.

Falah Mohammad Al Ahbabi, chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Chairman of the Board of Directors Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said: “This housing package reflects our leadership’s commitment to ensuring the wellbeing of our citizens and prioritising the strength and stability of families.”

Dr Mohammad Rashid Ahmad Al Hameli, director-general of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said: “Immediately after the leadership issues the directives, we contact beneficiaries to expedite the process so they can claim their housing benefits. This is part of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority’s strategy to provide high quality, efficient services to UAE citizens and to make their journey seamless and effortless.”