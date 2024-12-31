Sheikh Mohamed offers condolences on death of UAE citizen

The President offered his condolences today on the passing of Ahmed Sayed Mousa Sayed Abdulrahim Al Hashimi during a visit to Al Mushrif Council in Abu Dhabi.

He expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family and relatives of the deceased, praying to Allah to grant him His vast mercy and forgiveness, make his abode in paradise, and grant his family and loved ones patience and solace.