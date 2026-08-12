Sheikh Mohamed says UAE's youth 'central to our future' on International Youth Day

On International Youth Day, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed the nation's confidence in its youth and highlighted their vital role in driving the country's development.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed pride in the contribution of the youth in the UAE, saying that their commitment to innovation and leadership is helping shape a future full of opportunities for all.

"On International Youth Day, we reaffirm our deep-rooted confidence in the youth of the UAE and underscore our pride in their ongoing contributions to our nation’s development. By embracing innovation and leadership, young people are central to achieving a future in which opportunity can grow for all," the Abu Dhabi Ruler wrote in a post on X.

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"The UAE is determined to continue empowering youth as a lasting investment in the shared progress and prosperity of our world," he added.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also shared a message calling the nation's youth most precious wealth and greatest hope for UAE.

"On International Youth Day, we renew our confidence in the most precious wealth and the greatest hope for our nation. Today, our youth are leading the greatest scientific, economic, and technological projects. Their energy is our primary driving force toward the top, and investing in and empowering them will remain a national priority and an ongoing approach to our work," he said in a post on X.

Sheikh Hamdan, UAE's Defence Minster and Crown Prince of Dubai, also shared a warm message for the youth of the UAE.

"On International Youth Day, we say to the youth of the UAE: You are the nation’s greatest hope, and our leadership has full confidence in your potential. In the UAE, there are no limits to your ambitions or what you can achieve. You are the generation that will shape the next chapter of our story through your knowledge, ideas and determination. You are the makers of the future and our most valuable asset, helping drive the nation’s continued journey towards global leadership," he shared on X.

International Youth Day is observed annually on August 12 to highlight the role of young people in addressing global challenges and building a brighter future for the world.

The messages expressing confidence from the UAE's leaders are surely a great confidence-boost for the young people in UAE, encouraging them to lead, innovate and contribute towards the country's development.