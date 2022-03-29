Sheikh Mohamed meets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Mubadala official says governments must develop initiatives to mitigate supply chain challenges to meet net-zero carbon targets
UAE
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, met with Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State.
During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed and Blinken discussed the friendship and cooperation between the UAE and the US and ways to strengthen them in various fields to achieve their mutual interests and enhance security and stability in the region.
The sides reviewed a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern, as well as developments in the Ukrainian crisis. They also exchanged views on efforts to mitigate its fallout and de-escalate the situation at the humanitarian and economic levels, through dialogue, diplomatic means and joint action to maintain global security and stability.
The meeting was attended Sheikh Abdullah, Sheikh Theyab, Sheikh Hamdan, Sheikh Mohamed, Ali bin Hammad, and Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the US.
