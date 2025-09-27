  • search in Khaleej Times
Sheikh Mohamed receives OpenAI CEO, discuss UAE's artificial intelligence vision

Sam Altman and the UAE President discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in AI research and practical applications

Published: Sat 27 Sept 2025, 8:55 PM

Sheikh Mohamed receives OpenAI CEO, discuss UAE's artificial intelligence vision

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday received Sam Altman, the Chief Executive Officer of OpenAI, a company specialising in artificial intelligence research and deployment.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, discussions focused on opportunities to strengthen cooperation between the company and its counterparts in the UAE, particularly in artificial intelligence research and its practical applications.

This cooperation aligns with the UAE’s ambition to establish an integrated AI ecosystem, supporting the country’s development plans and its drive to build a knowledge-based economy. The vision also seeks to reinforce the UAE’s global leadership in this vital field while creating new opportunities for collaboration and innovation across both the public and private sectors.

The OpenAI CEO commended the UAE’s artificial intelligence vision and its global partnerships in this key sector.

The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence has awarded Mr Altman its first honorary doctorate, in recognition of his influential leadership role in the field of AI.