UAE: Sheikh Mohamed meets executive chairman of World Economic Forum

The two leaders discussed Expo 2020 Dubai, global recovery after the pandemic and other topics of interest

Wam

By Wam Published: Mon 8 Nov 2021, 8:50 PM Last updated: Mon 8 Nov 2021, 9:21 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

During a meeting at Al Bahr Palace, the two leaders spoke about the WEF agenda during the coming period. They also discussed the Expo 2020 Dubai and its role in strengthening the economic, trade, and investment partnerships among various countries globally, enhancing cooperation for global recovery from Covid-19 repercussions, and building bridges of understanding between cultures and civilisations.

Sheikh Mohamed and Schwab also spoke about the "Great Narrative" meeting with the WEF, which the UAE will host in Dubai on November 11-12, where a group of thinkers and experts from different countries will participate.

They also discussed the most critical issues on its agenda and their significance in exploring the future and developing shared solutions to its challenges.

Among those who attended the meeting were Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports Board of Directors, and Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority.