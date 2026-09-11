Sheikh Mohamed meets President of Bundestag during state visit to Germany

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on September 10 visited the German Bundestag, the national parliament of the Federal Republic of Germany, as part of his state visit to the country.

Upon his arrival at the Reichstag, the historic government building in Berlin that is the seat of the Bundestag parliament, Sheikh Mohamed was received by Julia Klöckner, President of the German Bundestag, along with a number of members of parliament.

They welcomed the UAE President and expressed their appreciation for the visit, noting that it reflects the strength of relations between the UAE and Germany and their mutual commitment to further developing bilateral ties.

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Sheikh Mohamed and the President of the Bundestag discussed the longstanding partnership between the two countries across various fields, with particular emphasis on parliamentary cooperation.

The two sides also discussed a number of issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Mohamed highlighted the shared human values that unite the UAE and Germany, reflected in their commitment to promoting peaceful coexistence and strengthening cultural and intellectual exchange among people and cultures.

Sheikh Mohamed noted that, since its establishment, the UAE has been committed to building bridges of communication and cooperation with countries around the world. He underscored the important role of parliaments in advancing these values and helping to establish strong foundations for development, peace and stability.

He thanked the President of the Bundestag for the warm welcome extended to him and the accompanying delegation during the visit.

Sheikh Mohamed also signed the visitors book, expressing his pleasure at visiting the historic parliament and underscoring the UAE's interest in strengthening parliamentary cooperation as an important pillar of relations between the two countries and their peoples.

The UAE President was accompanied during the visit by members of the official UAE delegation, including Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC); Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and a number of officials.