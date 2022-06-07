Watch: Sheikh Mohamed lauds Emirati math Olympiad winner Al Junaibi, physicist Almheiri

President urges both of them to continue on the path of science and knowledge

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Khamis Saleh Khamis Al Junaibi, 13

Tue 7 Jun 2022

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Tuesday received Emirati youngster Khamis Saleh Khamis Al Junaibi, 13, who gained the first place within the Worldwide Mathematical Olympiad in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, and physicist Ahmed Eid Almheiri.

During the meeting, which took place at the Qasr Al Bahr Majlis, Sheikh Mohamed congratulated young Al Junaibi for winning the International Mathematical Olympiad. He also welcomed Almheiri, wishing him contiguous success in his efforts to contribute to sciences that serve the future and progress of mankind.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Ahmed Eid Almheiri

Al Junaibi dedicated his victory to Sheikh Mohamed, highlighting the leadership's keenness to encourage Emiratis to excel. For his part, Almheiri expressed his delight at meeting Sheikh Mohamed, praising the leadership’s unwavering interest in science and knowledge, which has had a great impact on encouraging Emiratis to continue on the path of science at global universities and international institutes and vital disciplines.

Dr. Almheiri is the first Emirati to become a Post-doctoral Scholar at the Institute for Advanced Study of Princeton University. He received his PhD. in physics from the University of California and his B.Sc./B.A. from the University of Toronto. He is dedicated to understanding the connections between quantum information theory, quantum field theory, and quantum gravity and his research was cited by more than 1,500 fellow scientists from different parts of the world.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his pride of such resounding achievements that contribute to the advancement of the country and the service of humanity, urging both of them to continue on the path of science and knowledge.