UAE President calls for one-week celebration of Kuwait starting January 29

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan called on Friday for a one-week celebration of the bond with Kuwait starting January 29, ahead of the Gulf's country celebration of its National Day on February 25.

In a tweet, Sheikh Mohamed said, "Kuwait has been a longstanding supporter and partner of the UAE since before the Union."

"We encourage our community to honour this enduring bond and celebrate Kuwait, its leadership, and its people. May God safeguard Kuwait and bless its continued journey of progress," he added.

Unbreakable bonds

Following the announcement, UAE Vice-President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has instructed all federal entities to implement Sheikh Mohamed's directives to celebrate "the decades of brotherhood between us and our sister nation, Kuwait".

"The bonds we share with Kuwait are unbreakable—a brotherhood unchanged by time and an affection that only grows stronger with each passing day," Sheikh Mohammed added.

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed also directed the emirate's government to participate in honouring UAE's bonds with Kuwait

"Kuwait is part of us, and we are part of it. The UAE community will never forget its historic stances, and our brotherhood will remain steadfast forever," added Sheikh Hamdan, who also serves as Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence.

Kuwait's National Day

On February 25, Kuwait celebrates its National Day to mark the anniversary of the ascension of Sheikh Abdullah Al Salem Al Sabah to power in 1950. The Gulf country became independent from Britain on June 19, 1961.

During Sheikh Abdullah Al Salem Al Sabah's regin, Kuwait achieved independence and established its constitution and parliament. Liberation Day, celebrated on February 26, closely follows National Day. It marks Kuwait’s liberation from Iraqi occupation in 1991.

To celebrate the occasion, Kuwait streets and buildings are usually decorated with the Kuwaiti flag and national colours, which are green, white, red, black. There are parades, cultural performances, traditional dances, and fireworks around the country.