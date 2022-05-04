Sheikh Mohamed, Indonesian President discuss strengthening ties

President Widodo invites Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to attend the G20 Summit next November

Wam

By Wam Published: Wed 4 May 2022, 8:39 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, discussed with President Joko Widodo of Indonesia, ways of strengthening ties and cooperation between the two countries and their peoples.

During a telephone call the leaders also took stock of the latest regional and international issues and developments of common concern.

President Widodo invited Sheikh Mohamed to attend the G20 Summit which Indonesia will host next November.

For his part, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his thanks and appreciation for the invitation, wishing Indonesia success in its presidency of the G20 and its management of the summit to push for more cooperation that enhances the recovery of the global economy post the Covid-19 pandemic.