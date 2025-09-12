  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE President, Hungarian Prime Minister push to expand cooperation in trade, tech

The two leaders also stressed their support for efforts that promote peace and stability at both the regional and global levels

Published: Fri 12 Sept 2025, 4:04 PM

UAE calls out UN council's 'failure' to act against Israel's 'reckless' attack on Qatar

UAE summons Israeli deputy ambassador after Qatar strikes

Former Nepal PM says wife alive but 'critical' in BBC interview

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Abu Dhabi on Friday to explore ways of strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

The discussion focused on expanding ties in key areas such as trade, investment, renewable energy, technology, development, and culture. Both leaders emphasised the importance of building partnerships that support long-term growth and benefit their peoples.

The Hungarian Prime Minister was on a working visit to the UAE, and the meeting comes as the UAE and Hungary mark 35 years of diplomatic relations. Sheikh Mohamed and Orbán highlighted the steady progress in bilateral ties and expressed their commitment to further broadening cooperation in the years ahead.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international developments, stressing their support for efforts that promote peace and stability at both the regional and global levels.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, and several senior officials attended the meeting.