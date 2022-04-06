Sheikh Mohamed exchanges Ramadan greetings with President of Kazakhstan

Seven million beneficiaries benefit from the Ramadan Ration and Iftar programmes in Yemen
UAE3 days ago
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Wednesday exchanged Ramadan greetings with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan.
Sheikh Mohamed conveyed his wishes for good health and happiness, and continued prosperity for the people of Kazakhstan during a telephone call with Tokayev.
Tokayev wished prosperity and dignity for the UAE and its people.
The President of Kazakhstan also spoke about the relations between the two countries, highlighting the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation in various fields such as economy, trade, investment, and others.
