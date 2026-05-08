Watch: UAE President, El Sisi interact with Yas Mall visitors, eat at restaurant

Apart from palaces and venues of meeting with high-profile dignitaries, a recent visit by Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to the UAE shed a light on the fraternal relationship between him and President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Upon his arrival, El Sisi was welcomed at the airport by Sheikh Mohamed before the two leaders engaged in discussions on the strong ties between Egypt and the UAE, in addition to cooperation, particularly in areas that contribute to further prosperity for Egyptians and Emiratis.

During the visit, the UAE President—known for his close connection with residents—accompanied El Sisi on a tour of Yas Mall, a rare sight for royals in many parts of the world, but one that reflects the UAE leadership’s humility.

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Hangout at Yas Mall

At the mall, Sheikh Mohamed waved his hand and greeted residents who were quick to capture the moment with their phones and express how much they love and respect the President.

El Sisi and Sheikh Mohamed used the escalator at the mall, with little to no security personnel around. Watch these videos of the presidents' hangout at the mall here:

Girl in pink blouse

A spontaneous moment during the visit touched many online, as Sheikh Mohamed warmly hugged a young girl in a fatherly gesture before lifting her into his arms. Take a look:

Dinner at Lebanese restaurant

The two leaders stopped at Lebanese restaurant to eat and chat. Videos online showed Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also in attendance.

Clips online showed Sheikh Mohamed shaking hands with residents at the restaurant and smiliing to greet them.

Expressing its pride for being chosen to host the two leaders, the eatry wrote, "Many thanks and appreciation for this special visit. It was a great honour for us to host you".