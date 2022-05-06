Sheikh Mohamed congratulates President of France on his re-election

The leaders discuss prospects of enhancing ties

By Wam Published: Fri 6 May 2022, 6:17 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, congratulated Emmanuel Macron, on his re-election as President of France, wishing him continued success in performing his duties and responsibilities.

The two leaders discussed over phone the prospects of enhancing the relations between their countries in various fields.

Sheikh Mohamed said he is looking forward to expanding the cooperation between their countries to serve the interests of their countries and peoples, and continuing joint work to promote peace and stability in the Middle East and globally.

For his part, the French President expressed his thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed for the thoughtful gesture, and congratulated him on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, wishing the UAE and its people further development and prosperity.