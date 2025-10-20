Sheikh Mohamed congratulates Morocco King on winning U-20 football World Cup

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has congratulated Morocco's King Mohamed after the North African country became the first Arab nation to win the under-20 World Cup.

In a tweet, Sheikh Mohamed called the accomplishment "a remarkable sporting achievement that brings pride to Morocco and the entire Arab world".

The Moroccan team, dubbed the Atlas Cubs, beat Argentina 2-0 in the final in Santiago on Sunday. Argentina, who hold the record with six titles, lost a final for the second time after their defeat by Brazil in 1983.

The Moroccan national team has already qualified for next year's World Cup, set to take place in the United States, Canada and Mexico.