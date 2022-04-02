Sheikh Mohamed, Congo President discuss cooperation, trade ties

Published: Sat 2 Apr 2022

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Felix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, discussed on Saturday ways of enhancing the friendship and cooperation between their countries.

Sheikh Mohamed received a phone call from the Congolese president, wherein they reviewed the prospects of expanding their cooperation, especially in economic, trade and investment fields, to advance the mutual interests of their countries.

The two leaders also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern and relevant developments.