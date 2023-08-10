Watch: Sheikh Mohamed condoles with UAE minister over his mother's passing

For most, however, it is more a matter of habit and preference
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, today condoled Abdullah Muhair Al Ketbi, Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs, and his brothers on the passing of their mother, during a visit to the condolence tent in Al Dhaid, Sharjah.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, and prayed to God to grant her peace, and solace to her family.
