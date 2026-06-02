Sheikh Mohamed condoles death of pioneer UAE educator Mahmoud Ahmed Al Qaysi

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has offered condolences over the death of Dr Mahmoud Ahmed Al Qaysia, a respected educator in UAE who had worked alongside founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

"May Allah have mercy on the esteemed educator and teacher, Dr Mahmoud Ahmad Al-Qaysieh, grant him a place in His vast Paradise, and reward him abundantly for all that he gave. We extend our sincere condolences and deepest sympathies to his noble family," Sheikh Mohamed wrote in his tribute.

"He was among the pioneering generation of teachers and educators in the United Arab Emirates, accompanying and contributing to the nation's educational development from its earliest days. He worked with dedication and sincerity alongside the late Sheikh Zayed, may Allah have mercy on him, and left a distinguished and lasting impact on the field of education in the country," he added.

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Mahmoud Ahmed Al Qaysi was the father of Dr Mohammed, Abdullah, and Abdulaziz Mahmoud Ahmed Al Qaysia, according to Al Khaleej.

The funeral prayer for the deceased will be held at Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed I Mosque immediately after the call to and prayer of Asr on Tuesday, and he will be laid to rest at Al Bateen Cemetery in Abu Dhabi.