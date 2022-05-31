Sheikh Mohamed, Chinese President discuss bilateral ties

On World No Tobacco Day, those who have overcome the addiction share their stories with us
UAE1 day ago
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday received a phone call from the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, during which, the Chinese president offered his condolences to His Highness and the Emirati people on passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
President Xi also highlighted the historic relations between the two countries which were developed by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan during his leadership.
During the call, Chinese president also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed assuming presidency of the UAE, and wished him good luck and success to achieve the aspirations of the UAE and Emirati people.
The Chinese president expressed his desire to further work with Sheikh Mohamed in the coming period to promote bilateral relations and the existing overall strategic partnership between the two friendly countries.
In turn, Sheikh Mohamed extended thanks and appreciation to the Chinese president for his warm feelings towards himself and the people of the UAE, while stressing the strong and distinguished UAE-Chinese ties as well as keenness on enhancing them at all levels.
On World No Tobacco Day, those who have overcome the addiction share their stories with us
UAE1 day ago
Calls for the need to respect custodial role of Jordan over the holy sites
UAE1 day ago
Our planet is expected to go inside the debris of that comet, a scientist said
UAE1 day ago
Three new cases of the zoonotic disease were announced on May 29
UAE1 day ago
Authorities urged residents to take preventive measures while travelling and in gatherings
UAE1 day ago
Partnership will directly increase competitiveness of the key sectors of common interest
UAE2 days ago
Increase in connections due to new projects across different economic sectors in the Emirate
UAE2 days ago
Higher commodity prices will also cause external positions to deteriorate further
UAE2 days ago