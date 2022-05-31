Sheikh Mohamed, Chinese President discuss bilateral ties

President Xi also offers condolences on passing away of Sheikh Khalifa

By Wam Published: Tue 31 May 2022, 8:20 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday received a phone call from the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, during which, the Chinese president offered his condolences to His Highness and the Emirati people on passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

President Xi also highlighted the historic relations between the two countries which were developed by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan during his leadership.

During the call, Chinese president also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed assuming presidency of the UAE, and wished him good luck and success to achieve the aspirations of the UAE and Emirati people.

The Chinese president expressed his desire to further work with Sheikh Mohamed in the coming period to promote bilateral relations and the existing overall strategic partnership between the two friendly countries.

In turn, Sheikh Mohamed extended thanks and appreciation to the Chinese president for his warm feelings towards himself and the people of the UAE, while stressing the strong and distinguished UAE-Chinese ties as well as keenness on enhancing them at all levels.