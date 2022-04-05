Sheikh Mohamed, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau discuss bilateral relations

The leaders also talk about latest developments in Ukraine

Published: Tue 5 Apr 2022

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, on Tuesday, discussed bilateral relations and the prospects of enhancing cooperation between the nations.

During a telephone call, the leaders also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of interest, especially the latest developments in Ukraine. They spoke about ways to contain its repercussions on the humanitarian and economic levels.

Trudeau lauded the humanitarian support provided by the UAE to the affected civilians in Ukraine. He also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on the remarkable success of Expo 2020 Dubai.