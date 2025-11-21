Watch: UAE President turns photographer, captures Canadian cameraman with Carney

A humble moment turned into a memory to cherish forever. During Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s current visit to the UAE, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan spotted a Canadian photographer among the attendees and took an unusual step from a head of state. In an a spontaneous act, Sheikh Mohamed smiled, picked up the photographer's camera, and snapped a photo of him standing alongside his prime minister.

A simple gesture, yet it captured a beautiful UAE-Canada connection in a single frame.

Take a look at the video here:

No doubt it was a big moment for the young Canadian photographer, who is a UAE resident, when the President stepped in to take a photo of him with PM Carney.

Beaming with excitement, the photographer stood among the crowd of dignitaries and cameras, clearly thrilled by the personal touch.

Clips of the moment have gone viral on social media platforms, showing how UAE leaders often mix warmth and approachability into even the most high-profile occasions.

In this visit, the leaders launched an ambitious roadmap to deepen cooperation across trade, investment, and regional security. Sheikh Mohamed and Carney expressed their keenness to foster partnerships in key development areas including investment, trade, technology, artificial intelligence, clean energy, climate action, education, culture, and sustainability.

It was also announced that the UAE will invest up to $50 billion in Canada under a framework that includes projects in the industries of artificial intelligence (AI) and energy.

In addition, the countries signed an agreement on the protection and promotion of investment, intended to enhance economic cooperation and foster strategic investment partnerships in support of their shared development goals.