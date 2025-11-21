  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Fri, Nov 21, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 30, 1447 | Fajr 05:19 | DXB weather-sun.svg31.1°C

Watch: UAE President turns photographer, captures Canadian cameraman with Carney

One smile, one camera, and one unforgettable UAE-Canada moment

Published: Fri 21 Nov 2025, 12:14 PM

Updated: Fri 21 Nov 2025, 12:39 PM

Top Stories

No Dh5,000 salary requirement for personal loans: Will UAE banks lend to all residents?

No Dh5,000 salary requirement for personal loans: Will UAE banks lend to all residents?

Dubai Shopping Festival to begin on December 5; prizes up to Dh400,000

Dubai Shopping Festival to begin on December 5; prizes up to Dh400,000

Khan Younis venue, dabke: How UAE prepares for mass Gaza Eid Al Etihad wedding

Khan Younis venue, dabke: How UAE prepares for mass Gaza Eid Al Etihad wedding

A humble moment turned into a memory to cherish forever. During Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s current visit to the UAE, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan spotted a Canadian photographer among the attendees and took an unusual step from a head of state. In an a spontaneous act, Sheikh Mohamed smiled, picked up the photographer's camera, and snapped a photo of him standing alongside his prime minister.

A simple gesture, yet it captured a beautiful UAE-Canada connection in a single frame.

Recommended For You

After UAE, Archer to launch flying taxi service in Saudi Arabia

After UAE, Archer to launch flying taxi service in Saudi Arabia

DXB traffic at 70.1 million in first 9 months; 2 mishandled bags per 1,000 guests

DXB traffic at 70.1 million in first 9 months; 2 mishandled bags per 1,000 guests

Dubai announces Eid Al Etihad holiday for public sector

Dubai announces Eid Al Etihad holiday for public sector

Leaders Arsenal face uncertainty as Gabriel injury clouds Spurs clash

Leaders Arsenal face uncertainty as Gabriel injury clouds Spurs clash

Baseball United × TSUNAGARU TOWEL™: Dubai’s New Rally Towel Tradition Begins

Baseball United × TSUNAGARU TOWEL™: Dubai’s New Rally Towel Tradition Begins

 

Take a look at the video here:

Stay up to date with the latest news, follow KT on Whatsapp Channels

No doubt it was a big moment for the young Canadian photographer, who is a UAE resident, when the President stepped in to take a photo of him with PM Carney.

Beaming with excitement, the photographer stood among the crowd of dignitaries and cameras, clearly thrilled by the personal touch.

Clips of the moment have gone viral on social media platforms, showing how UAE leaders often mix warmth and approachability into even the most high-profile occasions.

In this visit, the leaders launched an ambitious roadmap to deepen cooperation across trade, investment, and regional security. Sheikh Mohamed and Carney expressed their keenness to foster partnerships in key development areas including investment, trade, technology, artificial intelligence, clean energy, climate action, education, culture, and sustainability.

It was also announced that the UAE will invest up to $50 billion in Canada under a framework that includes projects in the industries of artificial intelligence (AI) and energy.

In addition, the countries signed an agreement on the protection and promotion of investment, intended to enhance economic cooperation and foster strategic investment partnerships in support of their shared development goals.