Sheikh Mohamed calls Jimmy Carter 'friend of UAE'; shares picture with founding father

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed offered his condolences on the passing of former US President Jimmy Carter who died on Sunday.

Sharing a heartwarming photo of the founding father of the nation and Jimmy Carter, Sheikh Mohamed wrote: "I extend my sincere condolences to the family of former US President Jimmy Carter, who was a good friend of the UAE.

"Together with the late Sheikh Zayed, he laid the foundations for disease eradication efforts that continue to make a meaningful impact today. May he rest in peace."

The 100-year-old former US president and Nobel peace laureate rose from humble beginnings in rural Georgia and lead the nation from 1977 to 1981.

Carter had been in hospice care since mid-February 2023 at his home in Plains, Georgia — the same small town where he was born and once ran a peanut farm before becoming governor of the Peach State and running for the White House.