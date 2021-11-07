Sheikh Mohamed calls Iraqi PM to check on his health following assassination attempt

Dr. Mustafa Al Kadhimi expresses his sincere thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed

Wam

By Wam Published: Sun 7 Nov 2021, 10:00 PM Last updated: Sun 7 Nov 2021, 10:01 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today checked on the health of Iraqi Prime Minister Dr. Mustafa Al Kadhimi following the assassination attempt that targeted his residence in Baghdad.

This came in a phone call wherein Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the UAE's solidarity with Iraq and support for its endeavours to establish stability and security and ensure a brighter future for its people.

Al Kadhimi in return expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed for his fraternal feelings, and commended the UAE's principled position in support of Iraq and its people under various circumstances.