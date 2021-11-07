Sheikh Mohamed calls Iraqi PM to check on his health following assassination attempt

The law covers civil marriage, divorce, alimony, joint child custody and proof of paternity, and inheritance
UAE5 hours ago
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today checked on the health of Iraqi Prime Minister Dr. Mustafa Al Kadhimi following the assassination attempt that targeted his residence in Baghdad.
This came in a phone call wherein Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the UAE's solidarity with Iraq and support for its endeavours to establish stability and security and ensure a brighter future for its people.
Al Kadhimi in return expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed for his fraternal feelings, and commended the UAE's principled position in support of Iraq and its people under various circumstances.
The law covers civil marriage, divorce, alimony, joint child custody and proof of paternity, and inheritance
UAE5 hours ago
Temporary packages controlled domestic worker-related violations, and also reduced the problem of runaway housemaids
UAE6 hours ago
51% report feeling more comfortable working remotely or have not noticed an increase in anxiety due to overtime
UAE7 hours ago
Participants will still have another opportunity to win the Grand Prize of Dh77 million
UAE8 hours ago
This move will allow employees to accompany their families to visit Expo site
UAE9 hours ago
Fund aims to stock public libraries in the Emirate with the best scientific and literary books
UAE9 hours ago
As soon as the team arrived with the meal packs, celebrations began at the workers' accommodation
UAE10 hours ago
New law consists of 20 articles divided into several chapters covering civil marriage, divorce, joint custody of children and inheritance
UAE10 hours ago