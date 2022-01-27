Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Slovak President discuss bilateral ties

Sheikh Khalifa Medical City fulfilled all requirements for accreditation
UAE1 day ago
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Zuzana Čaputová, President of Slovakia, discussed bilateral ties between the two countries and ways of boosting them in all areas.
They also talked about regional and international issues of mutual concern. Their discussion took place during their meeting today in Al Shati Palace.
At the start of the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Čaputová and conveyed to her the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his best wishes of more development and prosperity for Slovakia.
The meeting addressed recent developments, in light of the latest Houthi attacks on civilian facilities in the UAE, which threaten regional and international security.
In this regard, Čaputová denounced the attacks and all forms of Houthi’s terrorism and threats to regional security and stability.
The meeting also addressed Slovakia’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai and highlighted the event’s importance to promoting cooperation between countries, cultures and communities, to ensure a better future for everyone.
Čaputová expressed her happiness at visiting the UAE and thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his warm welcome and articulated her keenness to enhance relations between the two friendly countries.
