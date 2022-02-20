Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives presidents of Uruguay, South Sudan

The foreign leaders are in UAE to attend the National Day celebrations of their countries at Expo 2020 Dubai

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan receives Luis Lacalle Pou in Abu Dhabi. — Wam

By Wam Published: Sun 20 Feb 2022, 9:42 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received Luis Lacalle Pou, President of Uruguay, on Sunday.

Pou is visiting the UAE to attend his country's National Day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai on Monday.

ALSO READ:

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Uruguay with the president. They also tackled several regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The meeting also touched on the significance of Expo 2020 Dubai and its success over the past months in promoting global dialogue on creating a better future for humanity.

In this connection, they also spoke about Uruguay's participation and importance in introducing its culture and development vision.

Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the UAE's keenness to develop its economic, trade, and development ties with Latin American countries, particularly Uruguay.

Pou stressed his country's desire to boost its economic and investment relations with the UAE, especially in food security and cooperation in the research, development and innovation in various sectors for the benefit of the two countries and their friendly peoples.

On Sunday, Sheikh Mohamed also received President Salva Kiir Mayardit of South Sudan.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed hope that the peace agreement, signed in January, will help bring about peace, stability, unity and development to South Sudan. He reaffirmed the UAE's support for realising the people's aspirations for development and prosperity.

Salva Kiir thanked Sheikh Mohamed for the UAE's continuous support of South Sudan's development and the assistance to contain the spread of Covid-19.