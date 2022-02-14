Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Turkey review regional, global developments

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed President Erdogan and his accompanying delegation at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi today

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have reviewed the prospects of further consolidating bilateral relations and advancing cooperation and joint work between the two nations in various fields.

They also discussed the latest regional and international issues and developments of interest. This came as Sheikh Mohamed welcomed today the President Erdogan and his accompanying delegation at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Erdogan's visit to UAE and expressed hope this "significant visit would create further momentum to strengthening cooperation and building a new prosperous phase of partnerships for the higher good of the two countries, their peoples and all the nations of the region."

Sheikh Mohamed conveyed to the Erdogan the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his wishes for continued good health and happiness to the Turkish president and more stability, progress and prosperity for his country.

Sheikh Mohamed and President Erdogan reviewed the various cooperation opportunities available for the two countries, especially in the fields of investment, development, agriculture, food security, health, technology, innovation, space projects, artificial intelligence and renewable energy, which are all being prioritised in the UAE development agenda as well as other sectors conducive to ensuring sustainable development in both countries.

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of issues and developments in the Middle East, stressing, in this context, that the two countries agree on the importance of supporting efforts and peaceful solutions aimed at enhancing security, peace and stability in the region.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his thanks and appreciation for the friendly position adopted by Turkey and its condemnation of the recent Houthi terrorist attacks on civil sites in the UAE and its solidarity with the UAE in the face of these criminal attacks, wishing Turkey continued security, stability and prosperity.

Sheikh Mohamed also pointed out that the agreements and memoranda of understanding signed by the two countries during his recent visit to Turkey laid the foundation for the launch of fresh economic and trade partnerships between the two countries, stressing the UAE's keenness to strengthen this partnership and push it forward during the coming period to double the volume of trade exchanges between the two nations.

Sheikh Mohamed noted that strengthening development partnerships for the benefit of the peoples of the region requires cooperation between their countries, especially in light of the many commonalities between the Arab and Turkish sides and the opportunities up for grabs for achieving growth, cooperation and prosperity.

He also added that the UAE welcomes every step on the road to cooperation, understanding and peace in the region, out of the country's approach that is based on strengthening cooperation and coexistence to achieve development, prosperity and stability.

Sheikh Mohamed noted that the UAE is keen to cooperate with Turkey to face the multiple common challenges witnessed in the region through dialogue, understanding, consultation and diplomatic solutions.