Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets King of Bahrain

UAE2 days ago
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, met today King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, at His Majesty’s residence in Abu Dhabi to review the prospects of further consolidating the fraternal relations between the two nations.
Sheikh Mohamed also conveyed to King of Bahrain the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his wishes for Bahrain to continue development and prosperity.
The two leaders discussed ways to expand cooperation across all fronts in a way that that enhances their sustainable development efforts and contributes to realising the aspirations of their peoples.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.
UAE2 days ago
