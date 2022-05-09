Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Greek PM discuss strategic partnership

The two leaders reviewed opportunities to advance their cooperation in numerous fields

Wam

By Wam Published: Mon 9 May 2022, 5:49 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Monday met Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and discussed prospects of enhancing cooperation in various fields.

During a meeting at the Qasr Al Watan, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his confidence that this visit will be a new addition to the active and fruitful cooperation between the two countries, and will help expand their strategic partnership.

Sheikh Mohamed and the Greek premier reviewed opportunities to advance their cooperation, especially in the economic, investment, developmental, environmental and energy fields, and expanding their partnership in renewables and food security, to help drive sustainable and economic development in both countries.

They also exchanged views on a number of regional and global issues of mutual concern, and relevant developments, including the Ukraine crisis and humanitarian and economic fallout.

In that context, Sheikh Mohamed and Mitsotakis affirmed that the visions of their countries are aligned with regard to finding peaceful solutions to regional and global conflicts and crises, as well as supporting diplomatic efforts to achieve the aspirations of world nations in terms of promoting peace and enhancing development, security and stability in the region and the world.