Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expresses appreciation on being elected as President of the UAE

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his appreciation to the members of the Federal Supreme Council and rulers of the UAE for electing him as the nation's President on Saturday.
In a Wam statement, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his gratitude to the council members for entrusting him with the great responsibility of leading the nation. He also prayed "to the Almighty to guide him towards fulfilling his duty in serving his country and the people of the UAE.”
The Federal Supreme Council convened and unanimously elected Sheikh Mohamed bin Khalifa as the third UAE President.
He succeeds his brother Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away on May 13 at the age of 73.
He served as the nation's leader since 2004
