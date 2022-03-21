Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian President discuss international developments

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi also discussed the long-standing relations between the two nations

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, arrived in Egypt’s Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday to meet Egypt’s president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, state news agency WAM reported.

Both leaders discussed the long-standing relations between the UAE and Egypt.

Sheikh Mohamed took to Twitter to post several images from his visit and wrote: "We discussed ways to further boost our deep ties and areas of continued cooperation to benefit our two nations."

The two leaders also talked about the latest international developments.

Several UAE ministers and diplomats accompanied Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed during his meeting with Egyptian President.

