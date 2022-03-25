Sheikh Mohamed attends joint meeting with Jordan King, Egyptian President, Iraqi PM in Aqaba

Leaders discuss ways of enhancing relations between participating countries

Wam

By Wam Published: Fri 25 Mar 2022, 8:45 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Friday attended a joint meeting with King Abdullah of Jordan, Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of Egypt, and Dr. Mustafa Al Kadhimi, Prime Minister of Iraq.

The meeting, which was partly attended by Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State and Member of the Cabinet of Saudi Arabia, addressed ways of enhancing the relations between the participating countries.

Sheikh Mohamed arrived earlier at King Hussein International Airport in Aqaba, where he was received by King Abdullah and Prince Al Hussein, Crown Prince of Jordan.

Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.