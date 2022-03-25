Sheikh Mohamed attends joint meeting with Jordan King, Egyptian President, Iraqi PM in Aqaba

Sheikh Hamdan announces establishment of entity during Executive Council meeting
UAE23 hours ago
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Friday attended a joint meeting with King Abdullah of Jordan, Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of Egypt, and Dr. Mustafa Al Kadhimi, Prime Minister of Iraq.
The meeting, which was partly attended by Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State and Member of the Cabinet of Saudi Arabia, addressed ways of enhancing the relations between the participating countries.
Sheikh Mohamed arrived earlier at King Hussein International Airport in Aqaba, where he was received by King Abdullah and Prince Al Hussein, Crown Prince of Jordan.
Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.
Sheikh Hamdan announces establishment of entity during Executive Council meeting
UAE23 hours ago
Most reports concern children who accidentally consume medicines, vitamins, or detergents are between six months to four years of age
UAE1 day ago
The UAE's national airline offered Said Noor Khan a business class ticket, which he said was 'a royal treat'
UAE1 day ago
Certain shoppers can also avail of an extra 20% discount
UAE1 day ago
The 27-year-old was seemingly good health when he took the test to renew his residence permit
UAE1 day ago
The platform also provides access to advice, online training modules for CV writing and resources to find housing
UAE1 day ago
By measuring cycling traffic, urban planners can optimise routes and amenities that can support day-to-day activities
UAE2 days ago
Authorities urge motorists to follow up with the public parking administration to update their vehicle data, pay outstanding dues
UAE2 days ago