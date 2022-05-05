Sheikh Mohamed attends Al Nahyan weddings as part of mass marriage ceremony

The function was attended by large number of Sheikhs and high-ranking officials

Wam

By Wam Published: Thu 5 May 2022, 10:52 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, witnessed the wedding reception of Sheikh Hazza bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the daughter of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikha Maryam, and the wedding of Sheikh Zayed bin Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the daughter of Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikha Mira, which was held on Thursday as part of a mass marriage ceremony for Emirati couples at Qasr Al Hosn Palace in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohammed congratulated them on the felicitous occasion and prayed for their happiness.

Speaking to the newlyweds, he reiterated the importance of strengthening family harmony in a way that preserves the authentic values of the UAE society, noting that a happy family is a building block of a strong society.

He added that the UAE leadership, under President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is determined to continue to support Emirati youth and provide them with all the means that ensure their family stability and social welfare.

The couples expressed their happiness and gratitude to Sheikh Mohamed and other UAE sheikhs for sharing these special moments with them.

The mass wedding reception involved traditional folklore dances performed by Emirati troupes in the presence of a large number of Sheikhs, and high-ranking officials.