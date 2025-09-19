UAE President arrives in Belgrade for working visit to Serbia

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday (September 19) arrived in Belgrade on a working visit to Serbia.

Sheikh Mohamed was received by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic upon his arrival at Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport.

Accompanying the UAE President is a high-level delegation that includes Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; along with a number of ministers and senior officials.

The trip comes as relations between the UAE and Serbia continue to deepen. Just two months earlier, on July 17, Sheikh Mohamed and President Vučić held talks, where they agreed to step up cooperation under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement that took effect in May 2025.

Talks centred around investment, economy, trade, technology, food security, and renewable energy.

President Vučić described the visit as a strong signal of shared commitment to long-term cooperation, while Sheikh Mohamed reiterated the UAE’s support for development-led diplomacy in the Balkans.

Earlier in the day, Sheikh Mohamed arrived in Georgia for an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

Upon his arrival at Shota Rustaveli Tbilisi International Airport, Sheikh Mohamed was welcomed by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze. An official ceremony followed, featuring the playing of the national anthems of the UAE and Georgia.