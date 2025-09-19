  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Fri, Sep 19, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 27, 1447 | Fajr 04:49 | DXB weather-sun.svg36.3°C

UAE President arrives in Tbilisi for official visit to Georgia

The visit builds on growing momentum in relations between the two countries. Earlier this year, Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Prime Minister Kobakhidze in Abu Dhabi

Published: Fri 19 Sept 2025, 4:32 PM

Top Stories

UAE: Excessive screen time leads to rise in myopia, especially among students under 10

UAE: Excessive screen time leads to rise in myopia, especially among students under 10

UAE: Sheikh Mohammed reminds world of need for peace, tolerance as UN marks 80 years

UAE: Sheikh Mohammed reminds world of need for peace, tolerance as UN marks 80 years

UAE: Seventeen's Mingyu, S.Coups to perform at Dream Concert in Abu Dhabi

UAE: Seventeen's Mingyu, S.Coups to perform at Dream Concert in Abu Dhabi

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived on Friday in Georgia for an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

Upon his arrival at Shota Rustaveli Tbilisi International Airport, Sheikh Mohamed was welcomed by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze. An official ceremony followed, featuring the playing of the national anthems of the UAE and Georgia.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

UAE: Gold jewellery shoppers buy in smaller, smarter ways as prices near record high

thumb-image

New Zealand's historic athletics worlds a decade in the making

thumb-image

UN relocates Yemen's resident coordinator's office to Aden

thumb-image

Harry Potter exhibition, spa day: Fun stuff the whole family can enjoy over the weekend

thumb-image

UAE flights: Etihad Airways announces new route to Damascus from June 2026

 

Accompanying the UAE President is a high-level delegation that includes Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; along with a number of ministers and senior officials.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The visit builds on growing momentum in relations between the two countries. Earlier this year, on January 27, Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Prime Minister Kobakhidze in Abu Dhabi, where discussions focused on expanding cooperation in trade, investment, agriculture, renewable energy, and sustainability.

A key outcome of the meeting was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on investment in development projects in Georgia. The MoU was signed by Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of Eagle Hills, and Georgian officials Levan Davitashvili and Tornike Rijvadze, with other dignitaries from both countries in attendance