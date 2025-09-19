UAE President arrives in Tbilisi for official visit to Georgia

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived on Friday in Georgia for an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

Upon his arrival at Shota Rustaveli Tbilisi International Airport, Sheikh Mohamed was welcomed by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze. An official ceremony followed, featuring the playing of the national anthems of the UAE and Georgia.

Accompanying the UAE President is a high-level delegation that includes Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; along with a number of ministers and senior officials.

The visit builds on growing momentum in relations between the two countries. Earlier this year, on January 27, Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Prime Minister Kobakhidze in Abu Dhabi, where discussions focused on expanding cooperation in trade, investment, agriculture, renewable energy, and sustainability.

A key outcome of the meeting was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on investment in development projects in Georgia. The MoU was signed by Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of Eagle Hills, and Georgian officials Levan Davitashvili and Tornike Rijvadze, with other dignitaries from both countries in attendance