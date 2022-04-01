Sheikh Mohamed appoints Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry as Director General of Tourism at DCT

Al Geziry is known in the UAE tourism industry for his exceptional leadership skills

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 1 Apr 2022, 6:47 PM Last updated: Fri 1 Apr 2022, 6:48 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has issued a resolution appointing Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry as Director General of Tourism at the Department of Culture and Tourism-Abu Dhabi (DCT).

Al Geziry, a seasoned marketing professional who possesses a wealth of global tourism experience, is widely- known in the UAE tourism industry for his exceptional leadership skills, as well as his unique ability to identify and maximize growth opportunities.

