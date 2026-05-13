From a historic vote to shaping UAE's future: Sheikh Mohamed’s 4 years as President

On May 14, 2022, the rulers of the Emirates had gathered to mourn the passing of the late President, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. In a video, the profound respect and unity among the leaders were prominent.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “Your Highnesses, you are all here to pay your condolences, but I should be the one to pay condolences to you on the passing of our brother Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed… May Allah give us strength and guide us righteously in the affairs of our nation and people.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, addressed Sheikh Mohamed directly: “My brothers, the Rulers, and I are here to pay our sincere condolences to you and ourselves. We also came to congratulate you and ourselves on your leadership as President of our country… We are all here to support you in any way we can.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Following this, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, formally endorsed the election, praising Sheikh Mohamed’s leadership during challenging times: “We are all by your side in continuing the legacy of the union. We all hereby elect you to be our President and leader… By Allah’s will, the UAE and its people are in safe hands under your stewardship, and our country is in a strong position.”

Accepting the immense responsibility, Sheikh Mohamed responded: “I want to tell you that I am, and will always be, your brother Mohamed… May Allah guide us to the benefit of the nation and its people.”

Today, four years since that pivotal meeting, the UAE reflects on a transformative era under Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. His presidency has been defined by a relentless drive for economic diversification, a bold foreign policy, and a deep commitment to sustainability and human development.

Driving economic prosperity and resilience

A central strategic priority of Sheikh Mohamed’s presidency has been to build an increasingly resilient, dynamic, and knowledge-based economy. Under his leadership, the UAE has accelerated its economic diversification, moving decisively away from oil dependency.

The nation’s non-oil foreign trade has achieved historic milestones, surpassing the $1 trillion mark. This surge is heavily supported by the UAE’s Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs) programme. Since 2022, the UAE has signed numerous CEPAs with key global partners, including India, Indonesia, Turkey, South Korea, and Australia, significantly boosting investment flows and reducing trade barriers.

Domestically, the economy has shown remarkable strength. In 2025, the UAE’s non-oil Gross Domestic Product (GDP) recorded robust growth, with Abu Dhabi’s non-oil economy expanding by 6.8 per cent in the first nine months of the year. As Sheikh Mohamed has stated, further diversifying the economy is a key strategic focus to enhance the UAE’s global competitiveness.

Championing sustainability

Under Sheikh Mohamed’s leadership, sustainability has become a fundamental component of the UAE’s approach to international cooperation. This commitment was globally recognised when the UAE hosted the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in late 2023.

The summit culminated in the historic “UAE Consensus,” an unprecedented international agreement that included explicit language on transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems .

In May 2024, Sheikh Mohamed bestowed the First Class Order of Zayed II on several global dignitaries, emphasising that the UAE Consensus has become a key framework for global climate action and sustainability.

International cooperation and peace

Sheikh Mohamed has positioned the UAE as a crucial diplomatic mediator and a leader in global challenges. His foreign policy is built on nurturing constructive partnerships and serving as a facilitator of diplomatic dialogue.

His presidency has been marked by historic diplomatic engagements. In September 2024, he made the first-ever official state visit by a sitting UAE President to the United States, meeting President Joe Biden at the White House to affirm the enduring US-UAE strategic partnership and bolster cooperation in advanced technology and investments.

He has also actively participated in global forums, including attending the G20 Summit in India in 2023, demonstrating the UAE’s growing stature as a globally networked state.

Furthermore, Sheikh Mohamed has continued to build upon the foundation of the Abraham Accords, fostering regional stability and economic cooperation in the Middle East. His administration has actively engaged in humanitarian diplomacy, providing critical aid to nations affected by conflicts and natural disasters.

Affirming national identity

Along with his towering presence on the global stage, Sheikh Mohamed remains deeply connected to the citizens of the UAE. His leadership philosophy emphasises that people come first, and that empowerment begins with quality education and opportunities for all.

His domestic policies have focused heavily on social development and human capital. The expansion of the Golden Visa programme has attracted top global talent, while initiatives focusing on family values such as declaring 2026 as the ‘Year of the Family’ demonstrate a holistic approach to national development.

In a recent statement marking the 50th anniversary of the unification of the armed forces, Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the nation’s strength and unity: “The UAE, through the strength of its armed forces, the cohesion of its society, and the resilience of its development model, remains able to deter any aggression, confront any threat, and continue its journey of progress.”.

As Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan enters his fifth year as President, the trajectory of the UAE remains firmly pointed toward innovation, sustainability, and global leadership. His presidency continues to write a golden chapter in the history of the UAE.