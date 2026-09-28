UAE Deputy PM Sheikh Mansour to visit Saudi Arabia on September 29

The visit comes at the invitation of Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 28 Sept 2026, 11:06 PM
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Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of UAE, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, will travel to Saudi Arabia tomorrow (September 29) on a fraternal visit.

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The visit comes at the invitation of Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia.

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